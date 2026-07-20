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Ledwaba defends refusal to provide investigators for TRC Cases

Former deputy head of the NPA’s Directorate of Special Operations Geophrey Ledwaba appears before the TRC Cases Inquiry.
  • Former deputy head of the NPA’s Directorate of Special Operations Geophrey Ledwaba appears before the TRC Cases Inquiry.
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  • X @TRC_inquiry
Busi Chimombe

Former deputy head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Directorate of Special Operations, Geophrey Ledwaba, has defended his refusal to provide investigators for the prosecution of TRC Cases.

Ledwaba has been testifying at the TRC Cases Inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg.

He served as head of the Scorpions between 2003 and 2005.

Ledwaba insists that the core focus areas of the Scorpions as per the NPA Act were financial crimes, organised crime and public corruption.

He says any understanding that the TRC cases could have fallen under its mandate is a matter of interpretation of the act.

Ledwaba responded to questions from evidence leader for the families of victims, Howard Varney.

“Even under circular one we suggest to you, read with section 7, that these TRC cases involving murders, kidnappings, disappearances and the like clearly fit the definition and the way they were executed as being carried out in an organised fashion. That’s the beauty of the law. I will interpret it differently and the council will interpret differently and that’s how it worked in 2002 and 2003. If anybody is to say we were wrong, that’s a question the commission can ask or a judge in a dispute between the two can then decide. But that’s how we interpreted it and that’s how we were.”

Today’s TRC Cases Inquiry proceedings in the stream below: 

 

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