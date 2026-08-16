Lectures remain suspended at UFH Alice Campus amid ongoing protests

Lectures are still suspended on the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus in the Eastern Cape. This follows violent students’ protests over deteriorating residence infrastructure, safety, and governance issues.

Protesters clashed with security guards and police, and several campus buildings were set on fire, resulting in damage to property.

“There’s actually a paper trail of everything that we have submitted, of every request that we have sent to the management of the university. This has been a recurring matter, it’s a long overdue matter. It has been occurring since the past few years. I don’t know whether four years is a few years, but we have been suffering from such conditions since the past four years,” says SRC premier on the Alice campus, Someleze Ndamase.

WATCH | University of Fort Hare students protest over infrastructure decay https://t.co/iqBdQFwSH3 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli has said a clear warning has been issued to the student body and should any further incidence occur, South African Police Service (SAPS) will be compelled to exercise its powers under Section 48 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which authorises entry onto campus premises for the purpose of effecting additional arrests.

Two students from the university have since been arrested for alleged public violence.

RELATED VIDEO | Fort Hare students continue protesting over deteriorating infrastructure

