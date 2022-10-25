Lectures at the Tompi Seleka College of Agriculture outside Marblehall in Limpopo have been disrupted for over a month.

Students have boycotted lectures after suspected food poisoning in the college’s dining hall last month.

Twenty-four students were admitted to the Matlala hospital and later discharged.

The report from the Sekhukhune District’s Municipal Health Services also found a lack of hygiene in the college’s kitchen.

Student Representative Council (SRC) President Malesela Thopola says they want the contract with the catering company to be terminated.

“Our students were fed with expired food from our very own catering company at the dining hall, which led to the students who ate the food to fall sick. We had to intervene from the SRC, then we took them to the hospital.”

Thopola adds: “We have submitted the memorandum that stated we need the termination of the contract with immediate effect so that we can go back to school. It was within our rights when we refer to the consumer rights (commission).”