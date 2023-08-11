The murder trial of four men accused of killing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer Chanlall Dwarika in June this year has been postponed for further investigation in the Durban Magistrate’s court.

Kwanele Makhaye, Thobani Mhlongo, Siyabonga Maye and Sihle Mkhize are charged with premeditated murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances. A fifth accused, Sandile Mkhize, is charged with defeating the ends of justice.

The five men made a brief appearance with the state informing the court that investigations were still not finalised. Prosecutor Calvin Govender says the DNA analysis report, crime scene photo album and video footage analysis are still outstanding. And also outstanding was some clarification statements regarding some aspects of evidence.

Sixty-one-year-old Dwarika, who was an electrical engineering lecturer at the university, was allegedly kidnapped from his Durban home on the 28th of May. CCTV footage showed four men forcing him into his vehicle before speeding off. His body was found in Inanda in Durban a week later.

When they were escorted from the courtroom, the four accused who are in custody, greeted family and friends seated in the public gallery. Mkhize is out on R1 000 bail. The matter was adjourned to the 14th of September.

The Director of Public Prosecution is also still to decide on whether the matter is to be tried in the High Court or the lower court.