Lebombo border post adopts one-stop policy for festive travel

The Lebombo Border Post in Komatipoort separating Mpumalanga and Mozambique is ready to deal with the high volumes of vehicles and travellers during the festive season.

Border officials are working with their Mozambican counterparts and have introduced a one-stop policy to deal with the high volume of travellers crossing the border.

The Lebombo port of entry is one of the busiest in the country. More people are expected to be crossing between South Africa and Mozambique during the festive season.

Acting Commander at the border post, Sam Ngomane, says vehicles will be processed a few kilometres before they reach the border to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Ngomane says a provision has also been made for trucks to be processed without delays. The border post will also have increased staff during the busy holidays.

“We are going to do that in a coordinated approach meaning it’s going to be a one-stop border so all the stakeholders will work together in one building after processing you proceed to Mozambique.”

Officials monitoring traffic at the Lebombo border post

Some travellers say they have decided to travel to their holiday destination before the roads get too busy.

One traveller says, “I am from Bushbuckridge we are travelling to Mozambique all is fine.” “On the road, there is police visibility we drove safely.”

Another one adds, “On the road, we saw the police but not so much and the roads are okay and … everything’s okay.”

Meanwhile, MEC for the Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has warned road users against breaking traffic regulations.

“The licence stipulates what is expected of the driver and the driver must obey the road regulations. They must fasten their seatbelt, they drive roadworthy vehicles; they must make sure they don’t drink and drive, they don’t over-speed, they also observe pedestrians on the road users must obey the rules of the road.”

According to the Department, there will be high police visibility on the road at identified hotspot areas.