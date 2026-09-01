Lebeya tells commission he did not regard Senona person of interest

Former Hawks National Head Dr Godfrey Lebeya has told the Madlanga Commission that he did not regard former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, General Lesetja Senona, as a person of interest in the theft of a 541-kilogram cocaine consignment in Port Shepstone.

Lebeya was questioned about why Senona was not subjected to a polygraph test, despite being the custodian of the keys to the strong room where the cocaine was stored.

Lebeya, who was being led in evidence by Advocate Lee Seegels-Ncube, maintained that he regarded Senona only as a complainant in the matter.

Counsel: General Senona himself says that whoever was involved in the theft must have been assisted by DPCI officers. So, surely, you can put on your detective cap and think to yourself that the custodian of the keys must be a person of interest now that you know that he was the custodian of the keys.

Lebeya: I understood, Commissioner, your view, the view of the commission. But the theft did not happen by way of a key.

Lebeya has also testified at the Madlanga Commission that he only became aware of the Port Shepstone storage facility after 541 kilograms of drugs were stolen from it.

His testimony contradicts that of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Lesetja Senona, who told the commission that he had informed Lebeya about the decision to store the drugs at the Hawks facility.

When confronted with the contradiction by evidence leader Advocate Seegels-Ncube, Lebeya told the commission that he could not recall being informed.

Counsel: Because it’s either that General Sonona is lying, or you’re lying, or you’re both mistaken about what transpired.

Lebeya: Yeah. I can’t say that he is lying. And then I can’t recall him informing me as to where he has stored the drugs. So, that is the view that I had, that he did not inform me.

Regarding his relationship with convicted drug dealer and alleged kidnapping kingpin Timmy Marimutu, Lebeya testified before the Madlanga Commission that he did not have a relationship with him.

Marimutu’s name surfaced at the commission on Monday during the testimony of Hawks KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant Colonel Deena Govender, who alleged that Lebeya had instructed Hawks officers to meet with Marimutu.

Lebeya told Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he only became aware of Marimutu’s name during investigations into Crime Intelligence appointments.

Madlanga then asked him to explain exactly how Marimutu featured in that context.

Commissioner: So, when you say it was in that context that Mr Marimutu featured, how exactly did he feature?

Lebeya: This individual appears to be the spouse of Timi Marimutu, and most of the time, when I went to KwaZulu-Natal, I would get a call indicating that he would like to meet me. I have never met him with the understanding that these appointments that I investigated in Crime Intelligence. One was not happy.