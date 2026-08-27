Lebeya says he refused O’Sullivan’s Phala Phala information request

Retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya has told the Madlanga Commission that private investigator Paul O’Sullivan sought an update from him on the investigation into the Phala Phala matter.

Lebeya testified that he refused to provide any information, saying he could not discuss the progress of an investigation with private individuals.

He further alleged that when O’Sullivan contacted him, he was in the company of Dr Bejani Chauke, former President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political advisor.

Lebeya is being led in evidence by Advocate Lee Seegels-Ncube.

“And did he say in what capacity he was asking for the status?”, Seegels-Ncube asked.

“He did not say, but I just felt somebody else was asking me to provide him with the status of the matter that is handled by the Hawks. And he told me that he is sitting with his friend, a doctor. They have got nothing to do with that. I can’t report to any other person about the progress of matters in the DPCI. So I did not ask him for a status because I know he is not a lawyer, and I couldn’t understand why he would ask me to provide him with the status of the case”, he responded.

Live | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 168 | Thursday, 27 August 2026