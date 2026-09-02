Lebeya questioned about his relationship with Malcolm X

Former Hawks national head Dr Godfrey Lebeya has been questioned about his relationship with alleged police informant Malcolm X.

Lebeya, who is back at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, is being cross-examined about the SAPS operation at the home of alleged underworld kingpin Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe in December 2024.

He says Malcolm X phoned him on the day of the operation to say that there were men who appeared to be impersonating the Hawks.

“He indicated that the members have got big cars which do not have registration plates, which are not marked, and some of these members are wearing balaclavas. Some of these people are wearing balaclavas.”

Live stream