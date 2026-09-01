Lebeya denies knowing about drug storage facility in Port Shepstone

Retired Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has testified at the Madlanga Commission that he only became aware of the Port Shepstone storage facility after 541 kilograms of drugs were stolen from it.

Lebeya’s testimony contradicts that of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Lesetja Senona, who told the commission that he had informed Lebeya about the decision to store the drugs at the Hawks facility.

When confronted with the contradiction by evidence leader Advocate Lee Seegels-Ncube, Lebeya told the commission that he could not recall being informed.

“Because it’s either that General Sonona is lying, or you’re lying, or you’re both mistaken about what transpired”.

He responded, “Yeah. I can’t say that he is lying. And then I can’t recall him informing me as to where he has stored the drugs. So that is the view that I had, that he did not inform me.”

X | @SABCNews | MADLANGA COMMISSION | Retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya says he does not recall Major-General Senona informing him about alleged drug storage concerns following the Port Shepstone drug bust. pic.twitter.com/Qi2YnHUL8v

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 1, 2026