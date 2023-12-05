Lebanese army says one soldier killed in Israeli shelling

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lebanon’s army said one of its soldiers was killed and three wounded when Israeli shelling hit near a village in south Lebanon near the Israeli border, in the first deadly incident for the Lebanese army since the Gaza war began on October 7.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli forces and militants from Lebanon’s heavily armed Hezbollah have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border on a daily basis since Friday, when a truce collapsed between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

Just over 100 people in south Lebanon – some 200 km from the Gaza Strip – have been killed during the hostilities, just over 80 of them Hezbollah fighters.

Tens of thousands of people have fled from both sides of the border.