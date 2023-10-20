Learners from NW school hospitalised after consuming sherbet

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Five learners from Kgololosego Primary School outside Ventersdorp in the North West have been rushed to the local hospital after they fell ill due to a suspected substance they consumed at the school.

It is reported that the learners bought sherbet from street hawkers near the school.

Some suffered from vomiting and fainting after eating the substance.

Andries Thateng, a parent of one of the affected learners, says he was shocked when informed about the incident.

“I left my house and went straight to the hospital. When I got there, I found five learners and the doctors were busy with them. Mine couldn’t even talk at that moment. [Once] mine was able to talk and she told me that during lunch she bought a sherbet from hawkers at school. And then I left and went to the school as the doctors were still busy with her. When I got to the school, I found that the principal and the SGB were busy discussing the matter. The hawkers that sell and the school were still there and we asked them to leave.”