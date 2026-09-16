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Learner stabbed to death at a EC high school

  • Image Credits :
  • Kuyasa High School (Google)
Abongile Jantjies

A learner at Kuyasa High School in Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape has been stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow learner.

The deceased learner was in Grade 8 and the alleged perpetrator is in Grade 10. The school has moved to suspend the suspect.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The provincial Education Department’s spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, has condemned the incident.

Mtima says, “Parents have been informed of this. We have dispatched psychosocial support for all the learners, including the educators. We also condemn this incident and call upon parents to ensure that they work with us by searching bags or whatever is carried by the learners to school to ensure that at the end of the day these learners do not bring weapons to their schools.”

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