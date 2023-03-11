Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcoleka has found that claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to report the theft of US dollars on his Phala Phala farm in 2020 and abused his power in utilising state resources to investigate the housebreaking, are unsubstantiated.

In a leaked preliminary report, the Acting Public Protector says the President did not act improperly in the events at his Limpopo farm almost three years ago.

Gcaleka says she could not find any evidence to conclude that Ramaphosa’s deployment of Presidential Protection Services at his private residence amounts to an abuse of SAPS resources.

Gcaleka delivered the report to the president and affected parties on Friday. They have 10 days to respond to the preliminary findings.

Acting Spokesperson for the office of the Public Protector, Ndili Msoki says: “The Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) confirms that on 10 March 2023, a notice in terms of section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994 read with Rule 42(1) and 41(1) of the Rules Relating to Investigations by the Public Protector and Matters Incidental Thereto, 2018, as amended, was delivered to the affected and implicated persons in the Phala-Phala farm investigation. ”

“The notice encloses the preliminary findings of the Public Protector and provides recipients with an opportunity to respond to the Public Protector’s preliminary findings. The affected and implicated persons have been afforded 10 calendar days to make representations to the Public Protector.”

The video below from earlier this month reports on the DA asking SARS to confirm whether or not the hidden US Dollars that were stolen in 2020 were ever declared: