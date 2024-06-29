Leaders must put the interest of South Africans first: Prof Tyobeka

Reading Time: 2 minutes

North West University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bismark Tyobeka, says South Africans must brace themselves for more elections that will fail to produce an outright winner.

The failure of any single political party to garner a majority in the May 29 polls has forced the parties to work together and form a government of national unity.

However, the ANC and the DA have been unable to find a middle ground on the allocation of Cabinet positions.

Tyobeka says political parties and their leaders must put the interest of South Africans first.

He says, “This is nothing new. You go to Sweden, it’s been decades that they’ve been burning government on coalitions. You go to the Netherlands, it’s been the same, you go to Japan, you go to Germany, you go to Austria. So we are actually joining into the league of matured democracies.”

“And I think it will take time. It will be a very bumpy road at the beginning, but it is incumbent upon political parties and their leaders to put the interest of the South Africans first. And if we get that equation right, I think we’re in for good results on service delivery and clean governance,” add Tyobeka. – Reporting by Thabiso Moss.

VIDEO | NWU hosts webinar on SA leadership: