Former President Thabo Mbeki says it is up to leaders in Zimbabwe to find a lasting solution to the challenges facing that country.

Speaking to the SABC in New York, the former President says leaders must always put the interest of the nations first.

The opposition in Zimbabwe has rejected the election results where the Electoral Commission in that country declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a winner.

Mbeki elaborates, “In 2008 when the Zimbabwean themselves could see that the elections had not produced a winner the best thing to do lets get together as Zimbabweans for 5 years and see what we can do together. When I had to leave in 2008 it was to say what would be in the best interest of the country.”

It is important for leaders to put people first: Thabo Mbeki