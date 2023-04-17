Swimming superstar and legend Chad le Clos says he is very happy with his performance at the South African National Swimming Champs that took place in Gqeberha.

This, as he sat down with the SABC after winning his 13th swim title when he beat Ethan du Preez in the 200 meter butterfly.

Le Clos divulged that he is proud of his performance and is looking to take this same energy to World Champs in July as well as the Olympics next year.

“It’s been a phenomenal week. We were just speaking about it off camera how great the crowd and the energy has been this week. This nationals has felt different compared to the previous years and my dad was saying on the flight down how excited he is so a big thank you to GQ. It’s been a phenomenal few days for me and obviously just off my birthday, 13 in a row and yeah I think that’s a big record. The last person to go eight in a row was Terence Parken so I’m very humbled to have that offer. But yeah, just pushing on, obviously working towards to the Olympics next year in Paris and World Champs in Fukuako in the summertime.”

