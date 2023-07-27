The case of eight police officers accused of assaulting three members of the public on the N1 highway in Johannesburg earlier this month has been postponed to August 1 in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The court is likely to rule on the bail application on the day.

The officers, who are part of the Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Services Unit, are being charged with pointing a firearm, damage to property, assault with intent to do grievously bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving and attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

A motorist captured the incident on camera and it went viral on social media.

All three lawyers representing the eight accused testified in court. They claim that while the state does not know who created the video, they are relying on it as proof.

The lawyers say there is no evidence from civil society organisation nor the public that their release on bail would disturb public peace.

They defend that the accused have been cooperative with IPID thus far and there is no indication that there would obstruction of justice if bail is granted.

VIDEO: Bail hearing for 8 accused postponed to Tuesday:

