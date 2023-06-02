The defence attorney representing a man believed to be the fugitive, Fulgence Kayishema, wanted in connection with the genocide in Rwanda, says any attempt to extradite his client overnight will fail.

Kayishema has briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court and the matter was postponed to the 9th of June.

It is alleged that he is responsible for the mass murder of more than 2 000 Tutsis in 1994.

Family and friends of the alleged fugitive claim it’s a case of mistaken identity.

The 61-year-old was arrested in Paarl, on five charges including the transgression of the Immigration Act and fraud.

His lawyer, Juan Smuts explains, “I’m waiting for a letter from Interpol confirming his extradition. We are not sure whether the request will be to extradite him to the International Crime Court, alternatively Rwanda, further alternatively Tanzania. We don’t have any clarity on that as we speak.”

Case against alleged Rwanda genocide fugitive postponed: