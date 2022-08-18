The lawyer representing two of the three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee has hinted in court that he plans to subpoena Mpumalanga police to testify about the other accused in the case, who was arrested recently.

Nqobizitha Mlilo made the statement during the bail application of Mduduzi Gama and Philemon Lukhele in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela on Thursday.

The two, including their co-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa, are facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Last week, the provincial police arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly confessed to murdering Gardee and on Tuesday another suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the matter.

The bail application has since been postponed to September 2, 2022.

Two men accused of Hillary Gardee murder back in Court:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#HillaryGardee Mpumalanga policevhave arrested a fifth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case. The man was arrested in Mbombela and is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate Court tomorrow #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/kiu4gHfACs — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) August 16, 2022