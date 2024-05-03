Lawyer linked to Zebediela Citrus Estate collapse struck off the roll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A draft order by the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo shows that prominent lawyer, Tumi Mokwena, has been struck off the roll as an attorney.

Mokwena was not present in court when an attorney representing the council listed grounds on which he should be struck off the roll. The council cited misconduct and the misappropriation of funds as reasons for the collapsed Zebediela Citrus Estate.

One of the beneficiaries of the estate, Ike Kekana, says they welcome the draft verdict.

“Well, it was a long seven years and I happy that today finally he has been struck off the roll. You must understand it is not just what happened at Zebediela Citrus Estate, there are [also] other matters. Now we are going to be engaged with the NPA we have even written to Shamila Batohi, she responded.”