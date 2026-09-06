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Lawrence makes history with his third European Masters title

  • South African golfer, Thriston Lawrence
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Anton Snyman

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence has become the first three-time winner of the European Masters Golf tournament since the legendary Seve Ballesteros in 1972.

Lawrence successfully defended his title in Crans Montana in Switzerland, beating England’s Paul Casey on the fourth play-off hole.

The 29-year-old started the final round in a tie for 10th place, six strokes behind Casey. He went on a birdie blitz to card a flawless eight-under-par 62 for a total of 262, 18-under-par.

Casey made a fighting par on the 18th in regulation play for a 68 to force a playoff.

Lawrence then birdied the fourth playoff hole to become the sixth South African to win on the DP World Tour this season. Together they share eight titles between them.

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