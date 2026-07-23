Nkabinde Enquiry outcome on Chauke restores public confidence: LSSA

The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) says the outcomes of the Nkabinde Enquiry will restore public confidence in the country’s prosecutorial independence.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the inquiry has found South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke fit to hold office.

The panel found no credible evidence that Advocate Chauke made improper prosecutorial decisions in the Cato Manor matter or acted unlawfully in his coordination duties.

It also ruled that his decision to provisionally withdraw charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was not irrational.

The Law Society’s President, Machini Motloung, says: “This enquiry was quite necessary, and the outcome has in a way strengthened public confidence in the prosecutorial independence. You’d appreciate that these allegations had the potential to damage the reputation of the NPA, particularly with regard to infiltration and interference in decision-making. So, this in our view, has restored the public confidence.”

Below is the full interview: