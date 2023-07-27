The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) has along with other legal bodies continued to express frustration at challenges faced by legal practitioners when claiming on behalf of road accident victims from the Road Accident Fund.

The association says there is a struggle to log, and process claims because of interference from rules put in place by the fund’s management.

Representatives from about 10 organisations drafted a joint memorandum linking both the board and the CEO to funding issues within the fund.

The Road Accident Fund was established to provide reasonable compensation to victims of road accidents as part of social security, in line with the country’s constitution.

President of the Law Society of South Africa, Eunice Letsoalo. “The issues that we raised in the memorandum, are very critical and important. Legal practitioners are experiencing difficulties with lodgement of claims due to unlawfully implemented management directives from the Road Accident Fund, which requires that legal practitioners comply with an exhaustive list of requirements, which in turn deprives road accident victims their due compensation, or their right to claim to the Road Accident Fund and ultimately there’s a risk of their claims prescribing.”

