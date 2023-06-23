Gauteng Traffic Police and Community Safety says it will continue to monitor the situation in Diepsloot, North of Johannesburg.

This after a series of protests over high crime rates in the area.

Community leaders marched to the Union Buildings demanding to see president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson, Obed Sibasa says calm has since been restored, however, they continue to keep a close eye.

“We have experienced acts of violence in Diepsloot in the past days. Residents threatening to block the N17 highway. The situation currently is calm and traffic is flowing freely on the N14. Police are in the area monitoring and ready for any eventuality.”

