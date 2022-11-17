The SABC Group Chief Executive Madoda Mxakwe has described the launch of the public broadcaster’s streaming platform SABC Plus, as an important milestone.

SABC Group CEO, Madoda Mxakwe says “We are repositioning ourselves as a multi device content provider…SABC+ unlimited entertainment.” He is speaking at the launch of their streaming service, SABC+ which is launching today in Sandton. #SABCNews — BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) November 17, 2022

The long-anticipated Over-the-top (OTT) media service platform, SABC-plus streaming app will provide the best that the public broadcaster has to offer including 19 radio stations and three free-to-air television channels SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, as well as the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC’s 24-hour news channel.

The app will also feature a variety of local and international content, to extend the corporation’s mission to inform, educate and entertain citizens, everywhere, anytime.

Mxakwe explains what the launch of the streaming platform means for the SABC: “We’re now becoming officially (a) multi-platform, multi-device content provider. And as you know, we’re now completing the missing piece in terms of the distribution strategy as we migrate to digital. And it’s also gonna give clients and customers an advantage in the sense that, now we are able to ensure that they can monetise, and we can actually grow audiences, which is linked to revenue generation for the SABC.”

[WATCH] SABC Group Chief Executive Officer, Madoda Mxakwe says “SABC + signals a new digital era for the SABC and a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all citizens.” CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO STREAM LIVE : https://t.co/NHEQQKCsxS#Stillhome #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/gmxu4JxlZP — THE GLOBE (@TheGlobe_SABC) November 17, 2022

Mxakwe elaborates in the video below: