There is no relief in sight for consumers as cost pressures persist on the back of elevated food prices.

Data released by Statistics South Africa indicates that inflation increased marginally by 0.1% from 7% in February, to 7.1% in March.

The main contributors to the increase were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for the biggest contribution to the increase, reaching 14% year-on-year, followed by transport which rose by 8.9% on an annual basis.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1% in March from 0.7% in February 2023.

Economist at Econometrix, Laura Campbell says, “Unexpected increases in the headline inflation rate supports the view that the Reserve Bank will go ahead with another 0.25% in interest rates in May. Food inflation remains a key factor pushing the headline number up. Food prices increased by 14% year on year and that the highest level we’ve seen since 2009. We can take some encouragement that the core inflation rate from the fact that the core inflation which excludes the more volatile food and fuel component stabilised at 5.2% year-on-year.”

Economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop, says she expects CPI to average 6% this year.

She says the inflation rate remains above the Reserve Bank’s target range of between three to six percent, adding to speculations of another rate hike in next month.

“Overall farmers are finding the cost of production rising substantially in South Africa due to load shedding food spoilage and wastage is a big problem due to the higher cost of self-generation. There have also been some adverse weather conditions in certain sectors but also there is a very large increase in transport costs and in fact in fertilisers agricultural chemicals and other inputs also add to the production of food in South Africa as a consequence of these higher inputs over the past 12 months as well.”

Housing and utilities increased by 4% year-on-year, while miscellaneous and goods services increased by 5.9%, both contributing one and 0.9% respectively to the annual increase in CPI.

