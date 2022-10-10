The cross examination of the officer who assisted in the tracking and tracing of four women accused of the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, is continuing at the High Court in Johannesburg.

The officer has told the court that after securing the four women’s arrest he followed all the necessary steps including reading the suspects their rights.

During their appearance on Friday, all four women admitted to taking some money from Zulu’s residential complex in Randburg.

However, they have denied either causing his death or having any knowledge of the R60 000 that the state alleges was stolen from the apartment the day Zulu was found murdered, in November 2020.

The state alleges that Zulu and his roommate Nkosi Msimang had been drugged by the accused before several household items and cash were stolen from the apartment.

The court spent the whole day with the cross examination of Sergeant Phillip Mofokeng who played a role in the tracking and tracing of the four accused. A small number of people were in the public gallery. They included men dressed in Zulu head gear known as umqhele.

Mofokeng testified that during the investigation, one of the four women told them that she had gone to town to sell a laptop stolen at Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s house during the murder and robbery. However, when the officers went to the shop, they did not find it.

The defense wanted to know the process followed to book the women after their arrest.

He told the court that he last saw the woman during their first court appearance because that’s where his involvement in the case ended.

The Judge warned one of the three defense advocates to ensure that he compares his documents and all documents contained in the original documents to avoid messing up the case for his clients.

This after the counsel appeared to be missing some of the most important documents.

The cross-examination of Mofokeng will continue on Tuesday.