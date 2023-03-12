African National Congress (ANC) member Maggie Sotyu has described late Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe as a down-to-earth person.

Sotyu says she knew Tate before 1994.

She spoke to SABC News on the sidelines of Makgoe’s funeral service that is underway at the University of the Free State’s south campus in Bloemfontein.

Makgoe died last week Sunday together with his protector, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi, on the N1 outside Winburg.

Mdi was laid to rest on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle they were travelling in is still in hospital after sustaining injuries in the crash.

Sotyu says Makgoe was very intelligent and a good listener.

“As I’ve said … myself as a leader who is older than him, he would never say comrade Maggie like other people. He always says that with respect, comrade sister Maggie. He was sharp in everything. He was a good leader and an honest member of the ANC until his last breath,” adds Sotyu.

Others have described Makgoe as a visionary leader.

They say his death is a deep loss to the basic education sector.

Basic Education Department Director-General Mathanzima Mweli says Makgoe was an amazing team player in the education sector.

Mweli says many changes in the education sector are attributed to Makgoe.

“To replace him will be extremely difficult, not impossible. The good thing is that he worked with a team of managers, administrators and School Governing Bodies (SGB) at school level. A very strong ecosystem of education in the Free State.”

“We have no doubt in our minds that the ecosystem would preserve and enhance the legacy of MEC Tate Makgoe,” adds Mweli.

Meanwhile, the recently appointed MEC for Education in North West, Viola Motsumi says she was looking forward to learning from Makgoe.

Motsumi was appointed to the education portfolio in November last year.

Under Makgoe, the Free State matric results topped the country four years in a row and seven times since he took up office in Education in 2009.

“What I can say is that as the newly appointed MEC for department education in the North West province, I have lost a lot. Remember I’m new in the field. So, my expectation was to learn a lot from him based on his track record, as MEC for the Department of Education in Free State. So, indeed it’s a loss, I’ve lost a lot,” says Motsumi.

Below is the live stream of Makgoe’s funeral service: