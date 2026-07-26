Late rugby player Luqobo ‘Bibo’ Makwedini’s funeral set for August 1

South African rugby player Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini will be laid to rest on the first of August at the Qumrha City Hall in the Eastern Cape.

His family has confirmed that Makwedini’s body has arrived back home from France. Makwedini died earlier this month after collapsing during a training session with French Pro D2 club AS Béziers Hérault in Béziers.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he died. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but reports had said he suffered from heatstroke.

Luqobo’s elder brother, Sihle Makwedini says their family is relieved that his remains are back home.

“We would like to thank the Department of International Relations and the Sports Ministry for assisting us, you know, in making sure that my brother is back in the country. As a family, we are going through a wave of emotions but are overall grateful that we can now start with the funeral preparations.”