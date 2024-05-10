Late Dr Sam Motsuenyane’s wife passes away, a day after his funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The wife of the late veteran entrepreneur Dr Sam Motsuenyane, Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane, has passed away at the age of 92. This was just a day after she had buried her husband in Pretoria. This was announced by the Dr Sam Motsuenyane Foundation.

The couple had been married for 70 years.

Sam Motsuenyane was the founding chairman of African Bank. He died on April 29 at the age of 97. He was the longest serving president of the National Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a statement issued to the media, the family indicated that Jocelyn’s passing marked an end of an era as the Motsuenyane family is mourning the loss of two pillars who contributed immensely to their communities and the nation.

Just on Thursday, the Akasia Community Hall was packed to capacity during Dr Motsuenyane’s funeral service. Now, the funeral service of the retired teacher will be held on Wednesday, the 15th of May at the same venue.

She will, thereafter, be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Zandfontein Cemetery.

Video: Funeral service for Dr Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane: