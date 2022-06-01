Late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu delayed the arrival of Forensic Expert, Thabo Mosia, to the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder when he did not give out the location details. This came out during Mosia’s cross-examination by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, counsel for accused number 5, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the conclusion of the first cross-examination by Advocate Malesela Teffo, Adv Mshololo kicked off the cross-examination by focusing on the number of statements Mosia has made about the case, the reason for his delay to arrive at the crime scene and the responses he has given to the court in this regard.

The definition of what a crime scene has come under the spotlight. This follows Mosia’s reference of the hospital as the secondary crime scene. She has put it to Mosia that a crime scene is where a crime has taken place and he has agreed. #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/r3kAg6xGhB — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 1, 2022

According to Mosia, one of the reasons he arrived at the scene late was because he was not provided with the address of the crime scene when Ndlovu called him to alert him of a shooting incident in Vosloorus on the night of 26 October eight years ago.

Adv Mshololo was quick to remind him of his initial testimony that the reason for arriving at the scene four hours late was because the people who were at the house when the shooting took place had taken long to report the incident to the police.

“Where did you start before going to the scene?” asked Adv Moshololo, to which Mosia responded, “I started at the police station.”

“Did you get the address?”

“No, I didn’t,” responded Mosia.

“And that on its own caused the delay in you attending the crime scene. Is that so?,” Adv Moshololo and Mosia agreed, “Yes!”

Adv Mshololo has further focused on the evidence before the court that the two intruders had used the kitchen door to enter the house and she has questioned why Mosia had not taken evidence from the door.

“We decided not to take swabs from the door because it is normally the door that is used most by people.”

“But it is alleged that the intruder used that door and you decided not to get the evidence from that door?”

“Yes, my lord,” conceded Mosia.

Mosia says he took over the crime scene from Ndlovu when he arrived at the scene after midnight and took eight pictures before he handed the scene back to Ndlovu.

“Is it the same Brigadier Ndlovu who had failed to provide you with the address that you handed the scene of the crime back to?” enquired Adv Mshololo.

Mosia, at first, would not comment but conceded after the judge’s intervention.

Mosia says upon his arrival at the scene, he ordered everyone out of the house and only he and Ndlovu remained. He says it was Ndlovu who showed him around the house.

He would not comment on how he knew whether Ndlovu had pointed the right spots to him.

“So, he could have misled you?” asked Mshololo.

“I also cannot comment on that.”

“Adv Mshololo: “How do you know he (Ndlovu) showed you the right spots?” Mosia: “I cannot comment on that.” “So, he could have misled you?” “I also cannot comment on that.” #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/txpw05vfiK — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 1, 2022

Ndlovu, who was expected to take the stand at some point during the trial, has since passed on.

A picture of where the bullet was found in the kitchen behind glass jars has also come under scrutiny.

Mosia has admitted that the picture was only taken the following day when he returned to the crime scene and conceded that he was in no position to tell the court the condition of the area where the bullet was found because he had not taken notice during his initial visit at night.

After years of not much progress reported on Meyiwa’s murder case, the NPA, in 2020, announced a breakthrough in the investigation when Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli were charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues.

“Are you saying it tough for you at the crime scene?” “I cannot say it was tough but it was a bit challenging.” Mosia explaining why a particular picture was not taken on the night he arrived at the scene and was only taken the following day. #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/yrSvrfOpnq — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 1, 2022