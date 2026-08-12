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Late ANC Gauteng leader Mzi Khumalo described as loyal member

ANC members visit late Gauteng leader Mzikayifane “Mzi” Khumalo's family to pay their tributes.
  • ANC members visit late Gauteng leader Mzikayifane “Mzi” Khumalo's family to pay their tributes.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@MyANC
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has described late senior Gauteng ANC leader and former MEC Mzikayifane “Mzi” Khumalo as a loyal member, activist and cadre who served the movement with dedication.

He visited Khumalo’s family to convey the party’s condolences following his passing on Monday at the age of 54.

Khumalo served in various leadership positions, including as a Gauteng MEC and ANC Gauteng spokesperson.  Mbalula says the ANC is particularly saddened by his passing at a time when his skills are needed.

“He’s an activist and a cadre of the movement. He played a pivotal role in the structures of the Youth League, in the African National Congress over time. And we are really sad about losing Mzi at the time when we needed his skills, his capabilities, his activism in the campaign, and even beyond.”

 

VIDEO | ANC has decribed Mzikayifane “Mzi” Khumalo’s death as a loss to the people of Gauteng:

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