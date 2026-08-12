Late ANC Gauteng leader Mzi Khumalo described as loyal member

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has described late senior Gauteng ANC leader and former MEC Mzikayifane “Mzi” Khumalo as a loyal member, activist and cadre who served the movement with dedication.

He visited Khumalo’s family to convey the party’s condolences following his passing on Monday at the age of 54.

Khumalo served in various leadership positions, including as a Gauteng MEC and ANC Gauteng spokesperson. Mbalula says the ANC is particularly saddened by his passing at a time when his skills are needed.

“He’s an activist and a cadre of the movement. He played a pivotal role in the structures of the Youth League, in the African National Congress over time. And we are really sad about losing Mzi at the time when we needed his skills, his capabilities, his activism in the campaign, and even beyond.”

The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Khumalo family, his friends, comrades and all those who worked alongside him. We extend our solidarity to them during this extraordinarily difficult time. 🕊️ https://t.co/T5r8hFVwq1 pic.twitter.com/Bx9JsVV8vd — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 12, 2026

VIDEO | ANC has decribed Mzikayifane “Mzi” Khumalo’s death as a loss to the people of Gauteng:

