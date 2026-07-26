Lamola warns against scapegoating over migration crisis

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says Ghana’s call for a debate over anti-immigrant protests in South Africa should not be about scapegoating the cause of the migration crisis.

Ghana’s President John Mahama has called for the African Union (AU) to address migration violence in South Africa, which he said was “escalating.”

Two Ghanaians have also petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate alleged repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Lamola has dismissed the allegations as cheap political point-scoring against South Africa.

The minister was speaking at an inter-ministerial committee media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

“This debate that is being called by Ghana should not be a debate of finger-pointing and cheap political scoring against South Africa because it will not be helpful. It should be a constructive engagement on migration. The root causes are the economic challenges that the continent faces, the challenges of lack of economic growth, unemployment, and so forth happening across the continent, and issues of governance, peace, and security that lead people to leave their own countries, including issues of climate change.”