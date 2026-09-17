Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Lamola to engage US lawmakers over Trump’s new visa restrictions

  • International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Sherwin Bryce-Pease

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has arrived in Washington D.C. in the United States, just days after the Trump administration announced a new visa restrictions policy targeting people it says are responsible for discriminatory policies in South Africa.

Lamola, who has strongly rejected Washington’s allegations, will attend a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation event and hold courtesy meetings with members of Congress, giving Pretoria an immediate opportunity to engage lawmakers as tensions between the two countries again escalate.

South Africa says the measures unfairly target laws designed to address the country’s historic racial inequalities and has defended its sovereign right to pursue those policies.

Lamola’s meetings in the US capital, therefore, provide Pretoria with an important opportunity to make its case directly to US lawmakers.

He then travels to New York for the 81st UN General Assembly, where South Africa is expected to push its broader agenda of multilateralism and reform of global institutions.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News