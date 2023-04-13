Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola thanked the Tanzanian government for assisting to return fugitives, Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, shamed Dr Nandipha Magudumana, to South Africa.

Lamola says, “The high-level delegation sent on the 9th of April has successfully completed the deportation of the fugitive. We can confirm that they’ve been returned to South Africa. Thabo Bester has been re-admitted into the Kgosi Mampuru central maximum correctional facility and Nandipha Magudumana is under arrest, pending her first court appearance this morning.”

“We are grateful for all the role players and the public who have shared information that has assisted in the detention of the two fugitives following an extensive manhunt,” Lamola says.

Below is government’s update on Thabo Bester’s return to SA:

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May last year.

Lamola says the country’s criminal justice system will now take its course.

Thabo Bester saga I Bester and Magudumana back in S.A

[QUETSION OF THE DAY] What is your reaction to the recapture and arrival back in South Africa of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana?#MorningLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/BCRDQaYSRj — MorningLiveSABC (@MorningLiveSABC) April 13, 2023

fugitive #ThaboBester has arrived at Kgosi Mampuru ll correctional centre in Pretoria after landing from Tanzania. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/dLEJKMEc5G — Ditaba Tsotetsi (@tsotetsiditaba) April 13, 2023

Everything looks normal outside Bloemfontein magistrate’s Court ahead of the appearance of Dr Nandipha Magudumana this morning. This follows their arrival in South Africa following their arrest in Tanzania. #sabcnews #sabcFS pic.twitter.com/ST1VfaxAMp — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) April 13, 2023