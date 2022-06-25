Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola has placed the director-general of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi on precautionary suspension with immediate effect until the disciplinary process is completed.

This follows a complaint laid against Tlhakudi with the Public Service Commission (PSC).

According to the media statement, the matter was investigated by an external investigator and the report was referred to Presidency for consideration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then delegated Lamola for further processing in accordance with Senior Management Service Handbook.