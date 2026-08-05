Lamola demands retraction of vote-buying allegations by Dlamini-Zuma

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola has requested Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to publicly retract allegations she had made against him or face legal action.
Lamola has written an open letter addressed to Dlamini-Zuma denying allegations of vote-buying during the ANC’s 54th National Conference.
Ronald Lamola reacts to Dlamini Zuma’s claims:
In a Renaissance Podcast aired on Monday, Dlamini-Zuma alleged that there was a circulation of a voice note purportedly of Lamola of vote buying.
She further alleges that the use of money played a big role at some of the ANC National Conferences and may have influenced the leadership outcomes.
Lamola has urged Dlamini-Zuma to raise this issue in the party internally.
Dear Comrade @DlaminiZuma
Open Letter re alleged Lamola recording
I have noted with concern and disappointment the remarks you made recently on a podcast with Dr Ndlozi. You are a leader I have long held in high esteem throughout my years of activism in the African National… https://t.co/rg0FoBEEPg pic.twitter.com/loZD9bMiQL
— Minister: International Relations and Cooperation (@RonaldLamola) August 5, 2026