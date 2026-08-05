Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Lamola demands retraction of vote-buying allegations by Dlamini-Zuma

FILE| International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola speaks at an event.
  • [FILE IMAGE] International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola speaks at an event.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @DIRCO_ZA
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola has requested Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to publicly retract allegations she had made against him or face legal action.

Lamola has written an open letter addressed to Dlamini-Zuma denying allegations of vote-buying during the ANC’s 54th National Conference.

Ronald Lamola reacts to Dlamini Zuma’s claims:

In a Renaissance Podcast aired on Monday, Dlamini-Zuma alleged that there was a circulation of a voice note purportedly of Lamola of vote buying.

She further alleges that the use of money played a big role at some of the ANC National Conferences and may have influenced the leadership outcomes.

Lamola has urged Dlamini-Zuma to raise this issue in the party internally.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News