Lamola demands retraction of vote-buying allegations by Dlamini-Zuma

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola has requested Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to publicly retract allegations she had made against him or face legal action.

Lamola has written an open letter addressed to Dlamini-Zuma denying allegations of vote-buying during the ANC’s 54th National Conference.

Ronald Lamola reacts to Dlamini Zuma’s claims:

In a Renaissance Podcast aired on Monday, Dlamini-Zuma alleged that there was a circulation of a voice note purportedly of Lamola of vote buying.

She further alleges that the use of money played a big role at some of the ANC National Conferences and may have influenced the leadership outcomes.

Lamola has urged Dlamini-Zuma to raise this issue in the party internally.