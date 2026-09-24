Lamola criticises G20 silence over SA’s exclusion from US meetings

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has expressed disappointment that other G20 countries are not speaking out in defence of South Africa after its exclusion from the bloc’s meetings in the United States.

He was speaking at an event at the prestigious US think-tank, the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

WATCH | International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa is disappointed at the prospect of not attending the G20 Summit in the United States. He says South Africa remains ready to participate should an invitation be extended. pic.twitter.com/FodeuyTWfh — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 23, 2026

Lamola also said South Africa would not gatecrash the US meetings uninvited or pressure others to boycott.

However, the country’s chief diplomat reiterated that South Africa was ready to participate if the United States had a change of heart.

Meanwhile, Lamola has explained to a US audience that claims of genocide in South Africa were fake news and that the three arms of state were working to preserve the country’s unity and diversity.

He indicated that the so-called refugees who had left the country for the United States would be welcomed back to the country if they chose to return.

VIDEO | Lamola promotes SA’s interests at UNGA81