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Lamola calls for stronger AU mechanisms to prevent conflicts

Minister Ronald Lamola speaks during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Luanda, Angola.
  • Minister Ronald Lamola speaks during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Luanda, Angola.
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  • X@RonaldLamola
Ditaba Tsotetsi

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union was a platform aimed at strengthening the financing mechanism of the mother body.

He says this is to capacitate the continent in terms of conflict prevention and resolution in Africa.

Minister Lamola led South Africa’s delegation in Luanda, Angola, to the high-level gathering, which brought together African leaders to deliberate on matters of continental peace and security.

The minister represented President Cyril Ramaphosa at the session and says leaders assessed the effectiveness of existing continental mechanisms for preventing, managing and resolving conflicts.

“ We have enough mechanisms. We need political will and a capability to implement this mechanism by building good and enough capacity that will enable us to implement all the resolutions and mechanisms that we have.”

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