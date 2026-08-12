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Death toll from Zimbabwe ferry disaster rises to 44

  • The capsized ferry
  • Image Credits :
  • State Media, Zimbabwe
SABC News

The death toll from the Lake Kariba ferry disaster in Zimbabwe has risen to 44.

Six more bodies have been recovered as police and army teams continue the search for those still missing.

The vessel, carrying 119 people, including 114 passengers and five crew, capsized near Long Island after reportedly being hit by strong waves.

Officials say it was also overloaded.

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster, allowing government to mobilise more resources for the search, recovery and humanitarian response.

VIDEO | Lake Kariba ferry disaster: Latest updates with Ephert Musekiwa

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