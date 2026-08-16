Lake Kariba boat disaster death toll rises to 84

The death toll from the Lake Kariba boat disaster has risen to 84.

Authorities revealed that there were 77 survivors, meaning at least 161 people were on the boat, which had a capacity of 90.

Zimbabwean police say the search for more bodies is continuing, guided by information provided by relatives.

Two of the bodies were discovered by fishermen in the early hours of Saturday, while the remaining bodies were recovered by search and recovery teams floating on the lake.

Authorities say no bodies have so far been found beneath the wreckage of the ferry, which was towed several days ago to a nearby island.

Lake Kariba boat accident death toll rises to 80: Zimbabwe Police