Ladysmith floods death toll rises to 22: Dube-Ncube

  • Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visiting the Msimang Family, who tragically lost seven members in the flash floods
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa DubeNcube says the death toll from the Ladysmith floods has risen to 22 after the body of a toddler was found. The body was found by locals overnight.  
DubeNcube has thanked members of search and rescue teams who at times have risked their lives in the search
The Premier has visited the families of those who have lost loved ones.  DubeNcube has called on people across the province to check on the whereabouts of their relatives.
“We’ve also called on community members to say ‘Please report any missing persons’. But also to call on the whole province to say ‘Please search and check for your relatives’ because it was Christmas Day when this happened. Other people were visiting their relatives and they’ll probably know when those relatives do not return in January that probably those are some of the people who are now missing.”

Flood death toll rises to 22:

