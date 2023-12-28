Ladysmith flash flood death toll at 12

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six bodies have been recovered by IPSS Medical search and rescue on Thursday in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the death toll from the Christmas Eve flash floods to 12.

The heavy rainfall led to the inundation of homes, damage to infrastructure, and the washing away of vehicles on Sunday night.

The IPSS Medical Search and Rescue team, comprising 60 members and 12 specially trained dogs, conducted rescue operations, recovering six additional bodies.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of communities to natural disasters, emphasising the need for immediate and sustained support for the affected region.

Ladysmith residents say the flash flood is unparalleled in the town’s history.

Several teams from emergency services, as well as police K9 units, have been combing the banks of rivers at Ladysmith for the past five days.

The Al-Imdaad Foundation has set up a tent camp for those who have been left homeless.

The foundation’s Inter-government Relations Manager, Abed Karrim says the camp has been set up at the former caravan park because of its central location.

“We are continuing to help the families that are at the Caravan park. We have been there since yesterday (Wednesday) giving out blankets, mattresses, and hygiene packs. The community of Ladysmith got together to give out groceries and also help out with the cooking. The situation right now is families are cleaning and trying to get back to normality.”

-Reporting by Nomtsikelelo Mthabela