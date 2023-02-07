The KwaZulu-Natal Amafa and Research Institute says it is going to convert the grave of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala into a monument.

That is according to the manager of the internationally acclaimed isicathamiya group, Xolani Majozi.

Shabalala died in 2020 at the age of 78. He is buried in the Ladysmith area.

Members of the a cappella group are hosting a number of events in the lead-up to the commemoration of his death.

These include a music competition and festival in the town hall, as well as visits to schools where Shabalala was taught.

Majozi elaborates on the plans for Shabalala’s grave.

“And then they are going to make it in such a way that people can come and learn about the history of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. So, they will document some information where the public can share and learn about the history of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.”

Video: LadySmith Black Mambazo holds master classes at schools in KZN in honour of group’s late founder