The Health Department says 1.5 million vaccine doses from overseas are due to arrive in the country in January and February.

The Medical Research Council has sought to explain the reasons behind local scientists experiencing difficulties in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, saying a lack of funding is a major factor in hindering the process.

Several people have taken to social media, requesting clarity over whether South Africa will be able to develop a vaccine to combat COVID-19.

The Health Department says 1.5 million vaccine doses from overseas are due to arrive in the country in January and February.

The Council’s Vice President Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele says, “If you say do we have the capacity and capability to develop a vaccine, the answer is yes, we do.”

“But all along, some of the critical elements which have been limiting factors are things like funding. If researchers don’t get enough funding, they will not be able to achieve their goals.”

“So we do have the capacity. It would have taken us longer. I am not sure if at this stage we would be at the stage that we are in manufacturing the vaccine.”

This video, explains the processes of getting the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa:

Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses secured by the African Union (AU) will be allocated according to countries’ population size, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Ramaphosa, who is the current AU chairperson, said on Wednesday last week that vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca would be available in 2021, but he did not specify how much each African country would get.

No African countries have begun large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaigns and the AU’s 270 million shots, if administered two per person, would still only cover around 10% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people.

SA healthcare workers have mixed feelings about a COVID-19 vaccine: