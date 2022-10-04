Lack of coordination between government departments responsible for the implementation of relief for Jagersfontein could hinder progress.

This is according to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, who is on a site visit in the area.

Nkadimeng says departments should align their efforts because the relief for the affected residents, should be immediate.

“Well, the biggest challenge we have is coordination. The biggest challenge is the full operation of the dam itself. The desire for the district development model is that government must function together. For example, for human settlements to be able to build houses, we need the municipality to provide land immediately; you need the Department of Water Affairs to be able to say, we will be able to put temporary water infrastructure. So, they must talk on a day-to-day basis.”

The collapse of the Jagersfontein tailings dam in the Free State has brought to light the concerns of residents living near similar mining dams in other areas across the country.

CELLPHONE FOOTAGE | Flooding in Free State mining town of Jagersfontein by Oupa Kale:

Growing beliefs Jagersfontein disaster could have been avoided:

Khuma residents near Stilfontein in the North West are now fearful of Harmony Gold’s tailings dam located next to their area.

They are now questioning the safety of the dam and worried about the effects of chemicals used next to their homes.

According to experts, mine dam bursts are prompted by uncontrolled spills of tailings, dangerous flow slides or the release of hazardous substances.

Karee Rand is one of Harmony Gold’s ten tailing dams around the Klerksdorp and Orkney areas. The dam is closer to residents of Khuma. It has become a huge concern since the Jagersfontein mine dam burst.