Labour unions that are in wage talks with Eskom will on Tuesday meet to give feedback on whether or not their members have accepted management’s seven percent salary increase offer. The meeting will be held to finalise an agreement after an unprotected strike triggered Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) energy sector coordinator Khangela Baloyi says they plan to hold a council meeting to consider Eskom’s wage offer. NUM is demanding ten percent and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) demands 12 %.

Trade Solidarity deputy secretary in the public sector Helgarde Cronjé says it’s in the country’s best interest that an agreement is reached.

Eskom leadership and unions resumed wage negotiations on Friday last week. The unions are likely to emerge with a position on whether or not to accept the power utility’s latest wage offer.

