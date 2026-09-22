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Labour officials conduct raid at a steel manufacturing company

  • Officials from the Department of Employment and Labour.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @deptoflabour
Refilwe Mekoa

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya has vowed to conduct another unannounced visit at a steel manufacturing company in Alberton, Ekurhuleni after receiving a tip off that it company employs more than 200 illegal immigrants.

Speaking during a raid Sibiya revealed that most employees they were targeting were told not come to work today.

Sibiya, together with Deputy Ministers of Home Affairs and Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor conducted a raid to assess if the company complied with labour laws among others.

“We’re here at this big steel company owned by Chinese nationals, we’re here to check if they’re complying with all the labour laws, all the immigration laws and all the bylaws. We’re trying to enforce our laws, to make sure that everybody understands that we’re not a banana republic.”

“There’s a slippage that we’ve found, these employees that we find here, the mayor also understands that these are just few and we’ve been told by other employees who are here. We found that quite a number of illegal immigrants were told yesterday not to come today. We’re not going to end here, we’re going to come back, they might have evaded us today, but we’re still going to engage with the employer,” adds Sibiya.

VIDEO | Labour and immigration officials conduct raid in Alberton

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