The former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Ntuli, says despite the challenges associated with the position of the party’s secretary-general, he is confident that he can bring a positive contribution to the role.

It comes ahead of the ANC’s 55th national conference in December.

Ntuli is reportedly emerging as a strong candidate for the secretary-general position.

“It’s a very challenging job so I have a sense of the difficulties and tasks of those who have occupied the SG position of the ANC. I think one would be able to make a contribution to that work. Today we have the weakest-ever ANC since its unbanning. I think the new challenges are that we step up a bit and do more than what the two former SGs have had to do during their tenure as SGs of the ANC.”