KwaZulu Natal’s MEC for Transport and Community Liaison Sipho Hlomuka is expected to visit the families of the 21 victims that were killed in a horrific crash in uPhongolo in Northern KwaZulu Natal on Sunday. The crash occurred on Friday afternoon after when a truck collided with a bakkie transporting school children. Earlier the families met with the deputy mayor of Uphongolo Bheki Thwala, who assured them that they will be assisted by the different departments.

“Yesterday we arrived at the scene the deceased children wee took them to the various mortuaries other Nongoma, other Pongola but we promised the families that we are going to take the whole deceased the loved one to Eshowe for the biggest place for the families can be taken from here in Pongola to identify them”, says Thwala.

#N2Crash The aftermath of the Friday crash – school books, bag and shoes strewn on the side of the road. Lives and dreams cuts short. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/BXluWODdcc — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) September 17, 2022

The truck driver has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

